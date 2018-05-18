The Note: Trump and Kim on the same wavelength

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Robert Mueller’s investigation is now more than a year in, and we’re now less than half a year from the midterms.

For all that, it is becoming clear how much President Donald Trump is counting on … Kim Jong Un to come through.

A week that looked like it would bring a big step back for the Trump-Kim summit is ending instead on a positive note. That’s because Trump is being so relentlessly positive, choosing to ignore North Korean threats of scuttling the summit while even offering Kim “protections that are very strong” if a nuclear deal is reached.

“His country would be very rich,” Trump said.

The president is saving his Twitter wrath for the Mueller probe and Democrats these days. For now, Trump and the man he once called “Little Rocket Man” seem to be on the same wavelength.

That’s remarkable – and the president needs it to stay that way for a while longer. The stakes for his presidency are bigger than even a Nobel Peace Prize.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Congress and the country again this week dealt with tangled and, at times, conflicting policy agendas from Republicans and the Trump White House.

Imagine the roller coaster for farmers.

A $350 billion, five-year farm bill, with crucial federal crop insurance programs, is in jeopardy as some conservatives have withheld support in order to force a vote on a hardline immigration bill instead (an extreme immigration bill, mind you, that will not pass the Senate but that they think they need politically. On the other hand, undocumented immigrant arrests are up 26 percent this year under the Trump administration).

But while stress over the farm bill mounts, could farmers breathe a sigh of relief elsewhere?

The president this week did dramatically change his tune on possible tariffs against China, as farmers hoped he would.

He went from railing against the loss of U.S. jobs, to tweeting about the need to protect Chinese ones instead. Does that mean a possible trade war is off? Was the change because he needs help from Beijing on North Korea?

Foreign and domestic policy is hard and often four-dimensional.

The TIP with John Parkinson

Nancy Pelosi is no fan of California's "jungle primary" in which, regardless of party, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the next round.

Asked by ABC News Thursday if she's concerned Democrats could be locked out of some key House districts where the party had big pickup opportunities, Pelosi let loose.

"The California system, the jungle primary, is something that is called a reform. And I remember years ago, Sen. Moynihan had said, 'If they call it a reform, it's not.' And this is not a reform. It is terrible."

There's so much "enthusiasm" this year, the House Minority Leader said, it's produced too many strong candidates.

"Many of these candidates have self-recruited, and they know their purpose, they know their subject, they have a plan to attract support to their beliefs, and they are connecting to the American voter about their aspirations and apprehensions."

To give the party a better chance at winning races in the June 5 primary, Pelosi said, House Democrats will be backing favorites.

"In the California situation, the Democrats, our congressional delegation may weigh in on some of the races to ensure that we have somebody in the top," she said. "They may be subjected to criticism for that, but I'd rather be criticized for winning, than criticized for losing."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

• President Trump gives remarks at the prison reform summit in the East Room at 11:30 a.m.

• Then, at 2 p.m., the president meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Oval Office.

• Former Secretary Hillary Clinton and several congresswomen give remarks at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum “Women Will Run” conference at 8:30 a.m.

• House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi holds a ‘Moms Summit: Addressing the needs of America’s Families’ in celebration of Mother’s Day with panels on the health economic security, and civic engagement and leadership of American women at 9 a.m. on Capitol Hill.

• Missouri House members will call to order a special 30-day session to begin impeachment proceedings for Gov. Eric Greitens in wake of allegations of abuse and wrongfully obtaining a charity donor list to fundraise for political purposes. The proceedings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the state capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.

• Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at meeting of the Council for National Policy conservative group in Fairfax County, Va. at 1 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It's clear that we don't have 218 for a specific bill." - House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday, conceding that he cannot advance an immigration bill with only GOP support, as a group of moderate Republicans tries to force leadership to bring a bill to the floor.

NEED TO READ

