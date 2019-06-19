The Note: Trump show rehashes politics of grievance

The TAKE with Rick Klein

If it's a "movement," as President Donald Trump said repeatedly on Tuesday night, it doesn't move that much.

The bonanza of Trumpiness that formally launched the president's reelection campaign in Florida showed that the hallmarks of a Trump 2020 rally won't change substantially from 2016.

The content is essentially the same as last time, only this time with the president attacking the system, "fake news," "crooked Hillary" and "the swamp." To the extent that there are new lines, Trump is playing up the politics of grievance, and using -- some new and many old -- political enemies as fodder.

"For the last 2 1/2 years, we have been under siege," the president told his crowd. "They are really going after you. It's not about us. It's about you."

The personalized politics are, of course, very much about Trump himself. In accusing his "radical Democrat opponents" of being "un-American" and driven by "hatred, prejudice and rage," Trump cast the stakes of his reelection starkly: "They want to destroy you, and they want to destroy the country as we know it."

It's a campaign message untouched by time or facts. This time around, it's the president playing the victim on behalf of his base.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Without deporting one more person, Trump's threats alone could have major, concrete ramifications.

Take for instance the fact that later this month the Supreme Court will rule on whether the Trump administration can include a question on the 2020 census about citizenship. With the threat of mass deportations looming from the White House, it's not hard to imagine why many mixed households -- where family members have different status or documentation -- might shy away filling out the census.

The effect, if there is an undercount, could be a radical shift in federal dollars and representation away from major cities and areas with more immigrants.

In short, the fear created by this president itself matters.

Mayors, governors and police too often talk about how fearful, immigrant communities could stop reporting crime or reaching out for help when needed.

The conversations Democrats are having about immigration policy are head-spinningly different. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro has called for decriminalizing border crossing. They would be civil violations under his plan instead. While others have called for the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement to be abolished all together.

Candidates are laying out their visions for immigration reform and targeting Latinos, projected to be the largest group of non-white eligible voters in 2020, according to a Pew Research Center study. Later this week and days before the first Democratic debates, eight presidential candidates will also speak at a forum hosted by The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials and televised on the Spanish network Telemundo.

The TIP with John Verhovek

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is expected to announce Thursday whether he will run for the Senate again in 2020, his wife Kayla Moore confirmed to ABC News.

"Details forthcoming. Enjoy the Trump rally!" she wrote in an email to ABC News on Tuesday.

Moore lost a 2017 Senate special election in Alabama for replacing Jeff Sessions to Democrat Doug Jones amid allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from when he was a lawyer in his 30s. And late last month, Trump urged Moore not to enter the race, tweeting, "I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn't, and probably won't."

In response, Moore told Politico that Washington "doesn't control" who picks the winner in the Alabama.

