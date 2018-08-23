The Note: Words matter, even in the age of Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

So truth isn't truth, a crime isn't a crime, knowing about something "later on" actually means before the fact, and doing "nothing wrong" includes paying off a porn star who wanted to go public about an alleged affair.

The verbal gymnastics and flexible standards displayed by President Donald Trump and his White House are causing allies to squirm, and are leaving Republicans suddenly silent when it comes to having an opinion on the weighty matters at hand.

But the damage could get worse as a realization sets in on Washington: Words matter – even those uttered by Trump.

The accountability being imposed by the judicial system – under Trump's own Justice Department – is real and continuing. So is the unity it's bringing to Democrats, who have remained mostly disciplined in steering clear of impeachment talk while facts bear themselves out.

Trump has talked himself out of precarious political positions before. But the stakes are getting higher as his words carry less weight.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The politicization of the police and the law reached a new low in California Wednesday when GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter told ABC News affiliate KGTV that the charges against him were the product of "the Democrats' arm of law enforcement."

Hunter blamed "modern politics" for the grand jury indictment that charged him with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and with falsifying financial records.

He accused "law enforcement" of having "a political agenda," and extended his conspiracy theory to the White House, too, adding that a one-sided government was out to get the president as well.

In some ways, the questions for Hunter are the same as those for the president: Is the law just different for him, or can he prove his innocence?

Attempting to sidestep and ignore the details prosecutors laid out about his lavish spending probably won't cut it.

The TIP with Adam Kelsey

In a blue state anticipating blue election outcomes in a blue year, a new poll might have one of its blue senators feeling, well, blue.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leads his Republican challenger, pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin, by six points, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. In a March poll, Menendez's margin was 17.

A competitive Garden State race certainly doesn't help Democrats' Senate majority ambitions, though it might not be emblematic of widespread problems. Instead, voters' misgivings appear to be centered squarely on Menendez and the aftermath of last year's federal bribery case against him that ended in a mistrial.

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed by Quinnipiac (and even 38 percent of Democrats) believe the senator "was involved in ... serious wrongdoing." Menendez's job approval is 40 percent and his favorability rating a mere 29 percent, nearing Chris Christie territory.

More worrying to Democrats could be the effect Menendez may have on those below him on the ballot -- a notion state Republicans have voiced all year as they pushed back against the idea they could lose all five of their House seats in the state.

The act of selecting the relatively moderate Hugin from the Republican column first, in lieu of a Democratic party line vote, could be all it takes for a few extra, and expectedly crucial, votes to also trickle the GOP's way come November.

The president participates in a closed-press roundtable on the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act at 11:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence continues his trip to Texas and Louisiana, where he's commemorating the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, campaigning for GOP candidates and stopping by NASA's space center in Houston.

A number of senators hold media availabilities to talk about Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh ahead of his confirmation hearing in early September.

"The bottom line is I'm going to wait until Mr. Mueller makes his report. The president's not going to resign over the Cohen allegations. The public support for impeachment has to be great; I learned that during the Clinton days" – Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina, when asked about allegations the president's former attorney made against him.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.