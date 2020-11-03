Ohio 2020 election results The state has 18 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in the battleground state of Ohio head to the polls Tuesday and the midwestern state has 18 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

House Election

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the secretary of state, more than 2.2 million Ohioans cast their ballot early -- by mail or in person.

State Significance

The presidential candidate who won Ohio has also won the presidency in every election since 1960. President Donald Trump won the state by eight points in 2016.

ABC News currently rates the race as a toss-up. Candidates or their surrogates have visited the swing state more than a dozen times over the last two months in an attempt to sway voters.

There aren't any Senate or gubernatorial races in the state this cycle. Ohio Republicans fended off the blue wave in 2018, but Democrats are hoping to flip several congressional districts in the state.

In Ohio's 1st Congressional District, which includes the Cincinnati suburbs, Democrat Kate Schroder is challenging Republican Rep. Steve Chabot. In the state's 12th Congressional District, which includes the Columbus suburbs, Republican Rep. Troy Balderson, who won in 2018 by less than 5%, is facing a challenge from Democrat Alaina Shearer.

And in the Ohio 10th Congressional District, covering Dayton and its suburbs, Republican Rep. Mike Turner is running against Democrat Desiree Tims, who, if elected, would be the second youngest African American woman elected to Congress in history.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.