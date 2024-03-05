Oklahoma 2024 primary results

The presidential preferential primary elections are on March 5.

The presidential preferential primary elections are on March 5 in Oklahoma.

Both Republican and Democratic presidential nominating contests will be held.

Early voting was available on Feb. 29 and March 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and on March 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time in the county people are registered.

Voters must be registered in either party to vote in that party's primary. Independents will also be allowed to vote in Democratic party primaries this year.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. local time on March 5.

State significance

There are 43 delegates up for grabs for the Republican National Convention, in the mid-range among states. There are 36 Democratic delegates.

Republican presidential nominees have carried Oklahoma in every election since 1968. The last Democrat to win in the state was former President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

In the 2020 general election, former President Donald Trump won the state with 65% of the vote. In the 2016 general election, he carried Oklahoma with 65.3% of the vote.