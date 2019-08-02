Omar and Pelosi troll Trump's 'go back' comments with photos of trip to Ghana

Aug 2, 2019, 3:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd R), Speaker of Ghanas Parliament Mike Aaron Oquaye (R) and US Representative Ilhan Omar (5th L) pose for a family picture with members of Parliament in front of the Ghanas Parliament in Accra, July 31, 2019.PlayNatalija Gormalova/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Trump ramps up attacks with 'send her back' chants at N.C. rally

After President Donald Trump told four congresswomen of color, all U.S. citizens, to “go back” to where they came from, Rep. Ilhan Omar said she did just that, returning to "Mother Africa" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by her side.

PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi poses for a photograph after presenting a gift to Paramount Chief of Cape Coast traditional area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, in Ghana July 30, 2019. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi poses for a photograph after presenting a gift to Paramount Chief of Cape Coast traditional area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, in Ghana July 30, 2019.

Omar, a Somalian refugee, shared photos of the two walking through historic slave sites, including the dungeons at the Elmina Castle where slaves were tortured, and a memorial to the slave trade in Ghana -- the “Door of No Return” -- through which slaves were loaded on ships.

"They said 'send her back' but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me," Omar tweeted with photos of herself and Pelosi wearing an African pattern kente stole around her neck.

Her reference was Trump to lashing out at Omar during a rally in North Carolina earlier this month. Trump stood back and listened while supporters chanted "send her back" after he spoke about Omar.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd R), Speaker of Ghana's Parliament Mike Aaron Oquaye (R) and US Representative Ilhan Omar (5th L) pose for a family picture with members of Parliament in front of the Ghana's Parliament in Accra, July 31, 2019.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd R), Speaker of Ghana's Parliament Mike Aaron Oquaye (R) and US Representative Ilhan Omar (5th L) pose for a family picture with members of Parliament in front of the Ghana's Parliament in Accra, July 31, 2019.
Pelosi traveled to West Africa, along with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, to address the Ghanaian Parliament and affirmed the U.S.’s partnership with Ghana, while also recognizing the 400th anniversary of the start of the transatlantic slave trade.

“Today was deeply transformative. We saw the horrors of slavery & humbly walked through the “Door of Return” with a renewed sense of purpose to fight injustice & inequality everywhere,” Pelosi tweeted with photos of herself and natives dressed in African garments.

The trip took place during the lawmakers six-week congressional break. They return to Washington the second week of September.