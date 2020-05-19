Oregon Primary Results Oregon is one of five states which conducted its elections entirely by mail.

The mail-in voting period in Oregon comes to a close Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT. The state has 61 Democratic delegates up for grabs and 28 Republican delegates available.

State significance

Oregon is one of five states that conducts nearly entirely all mail-in elections. It was the first state which moved to an all-mail election. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handily swept the Democratic primary, winning 56% of the vote.