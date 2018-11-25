Ohioans eyeing 2020? Kasich, Brown ‘very seriously’ consider runs against Trump

As the race to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election kicks off, two Ohioans addressed speculation that they would mount runs for the White House in 2020.

On "This Week" Sunday, outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich and recently re-elected Sen. Sherrod Brown said that they are "very seriously" considering their options, but that they have no plans to announce as of yet.

"I'm considering it very seriously," Kasich told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

He added that he doesn't know "when I will have to make a decision" on whether he'll toss his hat into the ring.

Kasich, 66, unsuccessfully ran for president twice before in 2000 and 2016. He is term-limited as governor of Ohio and has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Brown also told Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he is considering a run.

"This decision is more personal than that," Brown said, responding to a question of whether he would favor another Democrat over a campaign of his own. "I respect a number of my colleagues. I don't see this as me against any individual person."

Brown, also 66, won re-election to the U.S. Senate earlier this month despite a trend favoring Republicans statewide in Ohio. While Brown handily won re-election, Democrats did not fare as well in the state’s gubernatorial election, with Republican Mike DeWine winning by 4 percent over Democrat Richard Cordray.

