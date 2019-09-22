'We do want a peaceful resolution to this': Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sep 22, 2019, 9:00 AM ET
PHOTO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauds before giving a speech at the Heroes of US Diplomacy launch event at the State Department in Washington, DC on September 13, 2019.PlayMandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
As tensions continued between the United States and Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “We do want a peaceful resolution to this. That is our objective.”

In his interview with ABC's "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, he added, “But make no mistake about it, if we are unsuccessful in that, and Iran continues to strike out in this way, I am confident that President Donald Trump will make the decisions necessary to achieve our objectives.”

Pompeo called an attack on a Saudi oil facility last weekend an "act of war," when speaking to reporters after landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

While Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack, the secretary of state blamed it on Iran in a tweet shortly after it happened. He also called the Houthi claim false when speaking to reporters this week.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Friday that President Donald Trump had approved a "modest deployment" of troops and air and missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia. The deployment will be "defensive in nature," Esper said.

"I don't think this type of posturing helps," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said when asked about the deployment in a clip released ahead of an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Trump announced sanctions on Iran's national bank on Friday, calling them "the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country."

The Saudi government said Iran "sponsored" the attack during a news conference on Wednesday. Iran has denied responsibility for the attack.

When he last appeared on "This Week" in September, Pompeo said that the U.S. wants to negotiate.

"We don't want violence, we don't want war with Iran," he said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.