Trump tweets he's ordering new sanctions on Iran as Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he's ordering Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to increase economic sanctions on Iran following the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Interested in Iran? Add Iran as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Iran news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" he tweeted while traveling in California.

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Mike Pompeo (MORE: heading to Saudi Arabia to 'coordinate' response to Saudi oil attack )

Trump made the announcement as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was headed to Saudi Arabia to discuss how to respond to the attack, which Pompeo has blamed on Iran but Trump has not done so publicly.