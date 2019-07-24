House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Robert Mueller's testimony a "historic day" for the American people in understanding the significance of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, saying it crossed "a threshold in terms of public awareness of what happened."

Speaking at a late afternoon news conference with other Democratic leaders, Pelosi said she was "proud of our committees." referring to the Democratic-led Judiciary and Intelligence committees whose members questioned Mueller for more than six hours.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said, "Today, the American people heard directly about what the special counsel uncovered.

"Mueller made clear that the president is not exonerated" and "could be indicted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office." the New York Democrat said.

Pelosi deflected a question about what Mueller's testimony made about a Democratic move toward impeachment, citing court cases still needed to be decided.

She said Democrats needed a "strong case" before proceeding. "If we have a case for impeachment, that is the place we'll have to go."

"The stronger our case is, the worse the Senate will look for just letting the president off the hook," she said.