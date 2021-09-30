Pelosi still planning on infrastructure vote Thursday despite progressive opposition

A high-stakes moment for President Joe Biden's agenda and maybe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's most formidable challenge yet arrived Thursday with her saying she plans to go ahead with a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite progressive Democrats saying they will vote to defeat it.

"We're on a path to win. I don't want to even consider any options other than that," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference Thursday morning. "We go in it to win it."

Earlier, as she arrived on Capitol Hill, pressed by a reporter that the bill is facing "insurmountable opposition at the moment," Pelosi responded that it's "our plan" to bring the bill to vote Thursday, her self-imposed deadline.

"Hour by hour," she responded. "You're moment by moment. I'm hour-by-hour."

"You cannot tire. You cannot concede. This is the fun part," Pelosi said later at her news conference. "Our best interest is served by passing this bill today."

"Think positively," she added on her way out.

Yet her comments suggest the House is in a holding pattern, with no firm decision yet on whether to hold or cancel the vote.

“We are proceeding in a very positive direction,” Pelosi said brightly, even though the bill has not been scheduled for the House floor and her top lieutenants have said publicly that it lacks the votes to pass.

Meanwhile, the White House hasn't ruled out Biden heading to Capitol Hill Thursday to make a last-minute push to House Democrats hours before the big vote, if it happens.

While lawmakers are expected to agree separately on a government funding resolution with hours to spare Thursday, the outcome of the House vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- central to Biden's agenda -- was still in serious doubt.

Progressive Democrats have all but guaranteed that they will defeat the bipartisan bill on the floor -- to the embarrassment of Pelosi who vowed to pass the bill this week -- absent any breakthroughs on the larger policy spending package. Those breakthroughs seem unlikely as negotiations between the White House and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who oppose the package's $3.5 trillion price tag, have fallen flat.

Roughly half of the nearly 100-member progressive caucus -- at least 50 members, urged on by Sen. Bernie Sanders -- have vowed to vote no on the bipartisan bill, effectively holding it hostage until a larger infrastructure bill passes via the reconciliation process.

While progressives bash Manchin and Sinema over their objections to the larger package, Pelosi praised Manchin at her press conference, calling the West Virginian Democrat “a good member of Congress” and said negotiations are focused on “substance” rather than “rhetoric” or “dollars.”

Attempting to also sway progressives, Pelosi said Thursday members should "remove all doubt" that there will not be a reconciliation bill following a bipartisan vote on Thursday.

"We will have a reconciliation bill. That is for sure. today the question is about. We are proceeding in a very positive way to bring up the bill, to bring up the "BIF" (the bipartisan infrastructure bill), and to do so in a way that can win. And so far so good for today, it's going in a positive direction," she said.

The House speaker, who met with her leadership team ahead of news conference, hinted that getting a larger human infrastructure and climate policy bill is vital to her and her legacy.

"I just told members of my leadership that the reconciliation bill was a culmination of my service in Congress 'cause it was about the children," Pelosi said.

But progressives appear to be holding firm in their opposition.

"We articulated this position more than three months ago, and today it is still unchanged: progressives will vote for both bills, but a majority of our members will only vote for the infrastructure bill after the President's visionary Build Back Better Act passes," Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As our members have made clear for three months, the two are integrally tied together, and we will only vote for the infrastructure bill after passing the reconciliation bill," she added.

Pelosi told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that she's "never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes" -- raising questions of whether she'll stop the vote in the 11th hour.

Asked on Sunday by Stephanopoulos if she was confident that progressive members would vote yes, Pelosi answered, "Well, let me just say we're going to pass the bill this week."

Biden stepped out of the White House Wednesday night, rubbing elbows at the congressional game with his former colleagues, appearing to be in good spirits, amid the tense legislative negotiations, while Pelosi appeared to do some last-minute lobbying on her cell phone, in a show of the stakes of the infrastructure bill passing this week -- as opposed to later.

The $3.5 trillion bill progressives insist the House passes before or at the same time as the $1.2 trillion package includes significant new investments in health care, child care, higher education, workforce training, and paid family and medical leave which would include 12 weeks paid family and medical leave for most working Americans.