Pelosi under pressure from Democrats to deliver impeachment charges to Senate Some Democrats are pushing Pelosi to send impeachment articles to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday faced new pressure from Democrats to deliver the House impeachment articles to the Senate in order to begin President Trump's impeachment trial, after a weekslong standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the terms of the Senate proceedings.

McConnell has refused to negotiate with Pelosi over witnesses, saying that the Senate would make a determination on adding additional evidence after opening arguments and questions from senators.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to meet with other House Democrats on the morning following Iranian attacks on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A growing number of Senate Democrats called on Pelosi to name impeachment managers to deliver the charges to the Senate, arguing that it would renew focus on Senate Republicans and any votes against subpoenaing witnesses and documents.

“We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday.

“If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said. “I don’t see what good delay does.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to a briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and other national security officials on the details of the threat that prompted the U.S. to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Jan. 8, 2020 on Capitol Hill. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On Thursday, one of Pelosi's top lieutenants, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., appeared to break ranks with House leaders and call on Pelosi to send over the articles.

"At the end of the day like we control it in the House, Mitch McConnell controls it in the Senate. I think it was perfectly advisable for them to leverage that, get a better deal. At this point doesn't look like that's going to happen," he said in an appearance on CNN. "And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial."

Smith completely reversed himself hours later on Twitter, instead saying that he supported Pelosi's position.