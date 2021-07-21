Pelosi rejects Republican Jim Jordan for Jan. 6 committee

Jordan voted to overturn the results of the November election.

Benjamin Siegel
July 21, 2021, 4:44 PM
3 min read

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she rejects two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's five recommendations for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol --- Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump.

Banks and Jordan both voted to overturn the election results on Jan. 6 and Pelosi said their appointments could impact "the integrity of the investigation."

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement. "I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," she said.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision," Pelosi said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

Dolly Parton talks $1 million donation to vaccine research

May 12, 3:59 PM

'Vast majority' of Cape Cod outbreak vaccinated, but why that's not a major concern

Jul 21, 7:51 AM

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

Jul 20, 2:30 PM

What to know about the delta COVID-19 variant

Jul 09, 1:32 PM

Why we're seeing more breakthrough infections and what that means

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Vast majority' of Cape Cod outbreak vaccinated, but why that's not a major concern

Jul 21, 7:51 AM

‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases hit the White House

Jul 20, 8:01 PM

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

Jul 20, 2:30 PM

Delta variant now makes up 83% of cases, CDC director says, pressed on booster shots

Jul 20, 1:15 PM

Could Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch mark a new age for commercial spaceflight?

Jul 21, 4:40 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events