Pentagon finds no 'ill intent' when staff kept Secretary Austin's hospital stays secret

Congress was provided more details in a classified setting, officials said.

Concerns about medical privacy and a rapidly changing situation were mostly to blame for why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospital stays were kept secret, the Pentagon concluded in its internal review.

The unclassified findings, released Monday, determined there was no indication of "ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate."

The Pentagon's report is unlikely to satisfy many in Congress, who say they want answers on why the White House and Congress weren't notified immediately after Austin's hospital says in December and again in early January. Austin testifies Thursday before the House Armed Services Committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.