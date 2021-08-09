Pentagon to require mandatory COVID vaccines by mid-September: Source

The COVID-19 vaccinations will be required of all U.S. military members.

A U.S. official confirmed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will request approval for the COVID-19 vaccine to become mandatory for all U.S. military service members by mid-September.

The official noted that Food and Drug Administration approval may come before that date, but that Austin’s recommendation would put in place the procedures for implementing a mandatory vaccine should that happen before his timetable.

Austin's recommendation to President Joe Biden to make the vaccine mandatory will be announced in a memo sent Monday to all military service members.

Because the COVID-19 vaccines are currently only under being used under an emergency use authorization from the FDA, Biden will have to grant a waiver to enable the Pentagon to make the vaccinations mandatory.

According to the Pentagon's latest statistics more than 70% of all active-duty service members have received at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.