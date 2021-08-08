Vaccine mandates would make a difference: NIH director

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he believes vaccine mandates could make a difference in slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 Sunday.

"We don't really need to be polarized about a virus that's killing people, we want to be doing everything we can to save lives," Collins told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Saturday marked the fourth consecutive day of more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Friday, the U.S. recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case count in six months, with more than 120,000 new cases reported.

The delta variant has fueled the latest uptick in cases, now accounting for at least 93% of cases in the nation. Due to the rapidly spreading variant, states and counties have reimplemented mitigation strategies like mask mandates.

Amid the recent surge, U.S. vaccination rates have also increased, particularly in hard-hit states. The current seven-day average of 481,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations a day is the highest rate recorded since June 18, according to the White House.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.