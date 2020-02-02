Pete Buttigieg makes final pitch to voters in Iowa Buttigieg joined ABC's "This Week" on the eve of the Iowa caucus.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued his jab at democratic rivals Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calling for Iowa voters to "turn the page" on a new era of leadership.

"If you want the candidate with the most time in DC, of course I am not your choice," he said during his appearance on ABC's "This Week" on the eve of the Iowa caucus.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

As several other 2020 candidates were tied to Washington for the Senate impeachment trial, Buttigieg crisscrossed the state talking to voters.

But on Saturday, the last Iowa poll before the caucus was abruptly cancelled after concerns from a respondent. CNN Political Director David Chalian announced that the CNN and Des Moines Register poll would not be released out of an abundance of caution.

"It was brought to CNN's attention earlier this evening someone questioned for the survey raised an issue the way their interview was conducted," he said. "That means the results of the poll would have been compromised."

According to The New York Times, the poll was scrapped after one respondent said Buttigieg's name wasn't included in a telephone poll.

Buttigieg told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, "my understanding is that there was an issue was raised and they decided to to respond by withdrawing the release of the pole and I do think that at a moment like this where you got a president routinely attacking the press it's worth remembering the integrity, and the seriousness with which reporters and press take the work that they do and wanting to make absolutely sure that it's accurate and strong."

