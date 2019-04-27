Pete Buttigieg's campaign vows to give back money donated from lobbyists

Apr 27, 2019, 4:07 AM ET
South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event, April 22, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana.
In a reversal, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign vowed on Friday to return all money donated from lobbyists, after facing backlash from progressive Democrats.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor's presidential campaign told supporters in an email, "Mayor Pete will not be influenced by special-interest money, and we understand that making this promise is an important part of that commitment."

The email revealed that they had initially accepted $30,250 from a total of 39 lobbyists.

PHOTO: South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event, April 22, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images
South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event, April 22, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg joins a long list of 2020 candidates, such as Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who have vowed not to take federal lobbyist donations.

Going forward Buttigieg's team has pledged not to accept money from registered lobbyists and will not allow lobbyists to fundraise for the campaign.

The campaign now says it will add additional language to campaign contribution forms about lobbying and donating.

Additionally, to ensure that they meet the new, self-imposed standards, the campaign says it will implement internal audits and procedures to ensure lobbyists don't donate to the campaign.

