"Pizzagate" gunman dies in officer-involved shooting in North Carolina

Edgar Madison Welch was stopped by officers outside of Charlotte.

The man who in 2016 showed up to a popular pizza restaurant with a gun, claiming there were children being trafficked in the basement, died in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to authorities.

Signs of support hang on the building at Comet Ping Pong in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2016. The business is set to reopen after Edgar Maddison Welch, from North Carolina, discharged his assault rifle at the popular restaurant, claiming he was there to investigate a fake news story on the Internet about a child sex ring. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Edgar Maddison Welch was armed when he tried to take action against "Pizzagate," a conspiracy theory that spread during the election cycle of 2016.

It falsely claimed that the New York City Police Department had discovered a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, D.C. The conspiracy theory falsely claimed that the criminal ring was run by operatives from within the Democrat Party.

Welch fired three shots at the restaurant in an effort to "self investigate" the ring, which didn't exist. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Welch was also allegedly armed when he encountered police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 4, according to a statement from the chief of the Kannapolis Police Department.

An officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing that it belonged to Welch, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the statement said.

"A vehicle stop was made by the officer and during his interaction with the driver, the officer recognized the front seat passenger as the person with the outstanding warrant for arrest," according to the KPD.

"The officer who initiated the traffic stop approached the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the front passenger's door to arrest the individual," according to Kannapolis Chief of Police Terry Spry.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Welch was armed. Officers called for him to drop his gun, but he "failed to comply," according to the statement.

"When he opened the door, the front seat passenger pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it in the direction of the officer," he said in the statement, referring to Welch by his position within the vehicle.

In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, Edgar Maddison Welch, of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police in Washington. Sathi Soma/AP, FILE

"That officer and a second officer who was standing at the rear passenger side of the Yukon gave commands for the passenger to drop the gun," Spry said.

His statement continued: "After the passenger failed to comply with their repeated requests, both officers fired their duty weapon at the passenger, striking him."

Welch died two days later at a nearby hospital, Spry said.

The incident is being investigated by an outside police agency to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

ABC News' Rick Klein contributed to this report.