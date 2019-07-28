'My plan is to support the Republican nominee': Texas Rep. Will Hurd

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, said, "One of the things that we should be doing is talking about those things that bring us together," when asked about President Donald Trump's recent tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Interested in 2020 Elections? Add 2020 Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 2020 Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Hurd also touched on the Mueller hearings and election security. When asked why he supports the president's response to Russian interference in the election, he said "my plan is to support the republican nominee."

Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" on Twitter Saturday, and went on to describe Baltimore, part of which Cummings represents, as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." The president singled out Cumming's district as "the Worst in the USA."

Trump's attacks on Cummings come two weeks after he tweeted attacks against four Democratic congresswomen of color, asking, "why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it's done."

Supporters chanted "send her back" at a rally just days after the tweets when he brought up one of the congresswomen, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who immigrated to the United States as a child.

The controversy led to a House resolution formally condemning the president. Hurd was one of only four Republicans to vote yes on the resolution.

During former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Select Intelligence Committee, Hurd asked Mueller if he believed Russians would attempt to interfere in our elections again again.

"It wasn't a single attempt. They are doing it while we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign," Mueller said in response.

After hearing or watching Mueller's testimony, 54% of Americans said they were not confident in the U.S.'s ability to protect itself from foreign interference in the next election, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Hurd said to ABC News Live on Thursday that he didn't think Republicans would get on board with impeachment after the hearing.

"Speaker Pelosi had said before the Mueller testimony that an impeachment was not something she was going to pursue and I don't think that changes or gets any closer after, after the investigation yesterday," he said.

Despite Mueller's warnings, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked two bills on election security, calling the legislation partisan.

Hurd has been talking about the threat of foreign interference in elections recently.

"What I hope happens over the next couple of months is the same level of intensity that went into white gloving the Mueller report goes into making sure that we're prepared for the 2020 election, especially around disinformation." he said on ABC News' "The Briefing Room" Thursday.

He also voted for an intelligence authorization act that requires the FBI to notify congressional intelligence committees when a they open an investigation into a campaign for federal office.

However, he voted against the Securing America's Elections Act, which ultimately passed the House in late June. His 2018 challenger Gina Oritz Jones criticized him his vote for on Twitter, saying "the hypocrisy is too much."

Hurd beat Ortiz Jones by less than 1,000 votes, but she's already announced plans to run against him again.