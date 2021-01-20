Powerful images symbolize an inauguration unlike any other Wednesday's events were marked by a global pandemic and heightened security.

The inauguration of Joe Biden is unlike any other -- marked by a global pandemic, heightened security following a mob attack at the U.S. Capitol, and an outgoing president who has done away with most traditions that honor America's peaceful transition of power.

Here are some powerful images from Wednesday's inauguration that symbolize just how unusual and history-making the day's events are.

Global pandemic at the fore

The coronavirus pandemic was inescapably at the fore of Wednesday's events. Instead of crowds in Washington, D.C., the National Mall was empty as well-wishers and supporters were urged to stay home this year and watch the inauguration virtually.

Instead of crowds of people, tens of thousands of American flags waved in the blustery wind Wednesday. The Presidential Inaugural Committee installed nearly 200,000 U.S. flags of varying sizes on a swath of the long, grassy park to represent the American people who cannot attend Biden's inauguration.

The so-called Field of Flags reflects "our commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home," the committee said.

Moreover, those who could attend this year's ceremonies will be masked up and socially distanced. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 400,000 lives lost to the virus.

Military presence and boarded up businesses

Some 25,000 National Guardsmen from all across America patrolled the nation's capital on Wednesday, creating a military force five times larger than the number of U.S. troops in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined.

The extra security precautions were taken in the wake of pro-Trump supporters conducting a deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month during a joint session of Congress. Many businesses in cities across the country were also boarded up Wednesday in the event of further violence breaking out around the inauguration.

Trump departs early Wednesday, will be absent during ceremonies

Notably, Trump will be absent Wednesday at Biden's inauguration -- breaking from a longstanding tradition. Rather than wishing the new president success as he takes the oath of office, Trump departed the White House Wednesday morning on Marine One to head to Joint Base Andrews for a farewell speech to supporters.

In his speech, Trump reflected on his accomplishments over the past four years. Though he did not mention Biden or Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by name, he said he wishes the "new administration great luck and great success." At the conclusion of his speech, Trump pledged, "We will be back in some form."

"Have a good life -- we will see you soon," he told supporters.

Show of unity during Wednesday morning mass

In a contrast with Trump, Biden worked to depict unity and a peaceful transfer of power early Wednesday.

Biden, who often spoke openly about his Catholic faith while campaigning, began the day when he will become president by attending Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

He was joined by top congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle -- including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- in a show of bipartisan unity.

The future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also attended the church service Wednesday morning.