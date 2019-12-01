Want to have president, counsel participate, engage in impeachment process: Demings

A member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees said on ABC's "This Week" that she believes all evidence on impeachment will be included in the Intelligence Committee's report and added that the Judiciary Committee -- which will hold its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday -- had not made a decision on how many hearings it would have or if it will call fact witnesses.

"Our main focus right now is to have the president and his counsel -- who you know are given the same privileges as President Nixon and President Clinton had -- to participate and engage in this impeachment process," said Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., on Sunday.

House Intelligence Committee members will be able to review a draft report on the findings of its impeachment inquiry on Monday, a committee official told ABC News. The committee will consider adopting the report on Tuesday.

If the report is adopted, it and any minority views will be forwarded to the Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to President Donald Trump this past week reminding him that he and his lawyers have a right to attend the upcoming hearing.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the White House was reviewing the letter, but added that "what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process. The President has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it."

Nadler followed the initial letter with another to both Ranking Member Doug Colins, R-Ga., and the White House asking how they planned to participate in the committee's hearings.

The White House has until 6 p.m. Sunday to respond to respond to the first letter, and until 6 p.m. Friday to respond to the second.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.