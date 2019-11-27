Trump in Florida for 'homecoming' rally amid mounting impeachment push

Following a string of impeachment inquiry hearings last week, President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail Tuesday night with a rally in Florida for the first time since announcing he'd changed his residency from New York to the Sunshine State.

And while the campaign is positioning Tuesday's event as a "homecoming" for the new Floridan, impeachment continued to be on the president's mind, even spilling into Tuesday's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning at the White House, with Trump taking a pointed jab at Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump joked that this year's turkeys were "specially raised to remain calm under any conditions, which will be very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff's basement on Thursday."

Next week, the House Judiciary Committee will hold its first impeachment hearing, following two weeks of high-profile impeachment inquiry hearings by the House Intelligence Committee.

Rallying in Florida Tuesday night, Trump returns to the comfort of his often raucous and loyal supporters.

Before the president took the stage on Tuesday night, his reelection team has been on the ground in Florida working to lock up the state that was crucial to Trump's win in 2016.

"Florida was key in 2016 and will be again in 2020," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News ahead of the Florida rally. "President Trump is going to win Florida again and not even the Democrats doubt that."

And the campaign's already invested big in the Sunshine State with a string of events ahead of the rally including a voter registration get together in Tavares, Florida, along with a "Latinos for Trump" event in Miami with campaign advisers Mercedes Schlapp and John Pence.

Tuesday night's campaign event in Sunrise, Florida will mark the president's first rally in the state since officially kicking off his campaign back in July in Orlando.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.