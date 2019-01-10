President Donald Trump said on Thursday it would be “very surprising” for him not to declare a national emergency if he can’t make a deal with Democrats to pay for his promised border wall along the border of U.S. and Mexico.

“We have to get a win … or I will declare a national emergency,” he said to reporters before departing for McAllen, Texas.

Under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, the president has the authority to issue an emergency declaration using emergency powers contained in 123 statutory provisions, as calculated recently by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law.

What constitutes a National Emergency?

The statute does not provide any explicit criteria for what type of circumstances qualify as a “national emergency,” so discretion rests solely with the President. According to the Federal Register, 58 national emergencies have been declared since 1976 with 31 still in effect, Some continue export control regulations, enforce economic sanctions or address human rights abuses. President George W. Bush declared a national emergency three days after 9/11 that has been extended annually, including by President Trump.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Can Trump declare an emergency to build the wall?

President Trump might be able to declare an emergency in order to build his wall under various federal emergencies power laws, including the National Emergencies Act.

Whether he could succeed is hotly debated among legal experts.

“The president can basically declare an emergency anytime he wants,” Josh Blackman, a Constitutional law scholar at South Texas College of Law, told ABC News. “Congress has not limited the president’s discretion under the National Emergencies Act,” echoed Harold Krent, Dean of the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

But the second hurdle for the president is funding.

He could possibly use funds already allocated for disaster relief in other areas or use unobligated funds conferred by Congress on the Department of Defense, experts said.

To challenge Trump, Congress could pass a new law that limits his emergency powers, but they would have to overcome a presidential veto to pass it.

Trump could also be challenged in court, under somewhat strained legal theories. For example, those who would have benefited from funds that were redirected to the wall could arguably have the standing to sue over the funding switch, said Krent.

It is also possible that families currently in the US might be able to sue on the ground that loved ones would otherwise have been able to come and make their case for asylum, but that argument would be stretch.

Finally, Trump could potentially hit a roadblock if he tries to seize private property through eminent domain. In that scenario, we could be in unchartered legal waters.

In summary, to build his wall through emergency powers, Trump would have to “thread the needle and do this in a very specific way,” said Blackman, and it’s not clear where the law will come down.

How does declaring a national emergency build and pay for the wall?

By declaring a national emergency, the president could cite several different aspects of U.S. Code that he believes give him the authorization to build a wall.

Trump could trigger part of Title 10 U.S. Code which states that under such circumstances the Department of Defense "may undertake military construction projects...not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces." It also explains that "such projects may be undertaken only within the total amount of funds that have been appropriated for military construction, including funds appropriated for family housing, that have not been obligated."

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP

Congressional aides have estimated that there are currently about $13 billion in unobligated funds for military construction and family housing, but $11 billion is already pegged to planned projects – meaning only $2 billion could be reprogrammed.

At least one Republican congressional aide told ABC News that estimate could be higher, but the Department of Defense has not officially released the amount of unobligated funds it estimates could be used in the event that Title 10 is triggered.

Title 33 allows for the Department of Defense to “apply the resources of the Department of the Army’s civil works program, including funds, personnel, and equipment, to construct or assist in the construction, operation, maintenance, and repair of authorized civil works, military construction, and civil defense projects that are essential to the national defense.”

Trump could also use another section of Title 10 that supports counterdrug activities to justify the use of a National Emergency. Section 284 authorizes the secretary of defense to “provide support for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime” and “construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.”

For any new border wall that would need to be built on existing farmland, Trump could cite a section of Title 7 that states “legal provisions intended to protect farmland do not apply to the acquisition or use of farmland for national defense purposes during a national emergency.”

And Title 42 gives him authority to displace landowners since the “provision that persons displaced by a federal project may not be required to leave their dwelling unless they have had a reasonable opportunity to relocate to a comparable replacement dwelling does not apply in the case of a national emergency declared by the president.”

What kind of pushback could the administration face?

The Act allows Congress to cancel the declared emergency by a resolution passed by both houses, but even then that decision can be vetoed by the president. Congress has never voted to revoke a declared national emergency.

Susan Walsh/AP

Some Democrats doubt whether Trump can legally redirect any of this money for the border wall because Congress codified restrictions on the types of barriers money can be used for and has not appropriated anything to be used explicitly for the construction of a wall on the southern border.

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow William Galston anticipates several other avenues of pushback should the president declare a national emergency.

“The landowners whose property was seized to build a wall would have suffered a concrete injury that would entitle them to go to court. They could argue the President has not made the case that there’s a national emergency.”

Eric Gay/AP

The timing of the emergency could also be called into question.

“The security conditions as they’re currently being described by the administration didn’t occur overnight – they’ve talked about these conditions for weeks and months. If it was an emergency several weeks ago, why wasn’t the declaration made at that time?” asks John Cohen, a former acting assistant secretary at DHS and ABC News Contributor. “It raises questions about whether this is an actual emergency or a political strategy based on a disagreement over appropriations.”