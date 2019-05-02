President Donald Trump nominates Kelly Knight Craft as UN ambassador

May 2, 2019, 6:40 PM ET
PHOTO: United States Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft delivers a brief statement after presenting her credentials during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Oct. 23, 2017, in Ottawa.PlayAdrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, FILE
WATCH Trump searches for new US ambassador to the United Nations

President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kelly Knight Craft as the new United States ambassador to the United Nations.

Interested in Trump Administration?

Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Trump Administration
Add Interest

If confirmed by the Senate, Craft would be filling a role formerly held by Nikki Haley. The position has not been filled since Haley's resignation in the end of 2018.

PHOTO: United States Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft delivers a brief statement after presenting her credentials during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Oct. 23, 2017, in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, FILE
United States Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft delivers a brief statement after presenting her credentials during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Oct. 23, 2017, in Ottawa.
(MORE: Nikki Haley resigns as UN ambassador, will leave at end of the year, Trump says)

Trump first stated his intention to nominate Craft in February on Twitter. He said that she had done an "outstanding job" in her current role as U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Haley also showed her support for Craft in February on Twitter and said that she would be a "strong voice for America at the United Nations."

Trump's original pick to replace Haley was Heather Nauert, the former State Department spokeswoman. She withdrew her name from consideration in February after problems arose in her background related to an undocumented nanny she had employed at her home.

(MORE: Trump says he'll nominate Heather Nauert as UN ambassador)
Comments