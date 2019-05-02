President Donald Trump nominates Kelly Knight Craft as UN ambassador

President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kelly Knight Craft as the new United States ambassador to the United Nations.

If confirmed by the Senate, Craft would be filling a role formerly held by Nikki Haley. The position has not been filled since Haley's resignation in the end of 2018.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, FILE

Trump first stated his intention to nominate Craft in February on Twitter. He said that she had done an "outstanding job" in her current role as U.S. ambassador to Canada.

....Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

Haley also showed her support for Craft in February on Twitter and said that she would be a "strong voice for America at the United Nations."

Congratulations to Kelly Craft. She’s done a great job representing us as @USAmbCanada and we know she’ll be a strong voice for America at the United Nations. #USstrong:us: https://t.co/5zude3JVXs — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 22, 2019

Trump's original pick to replace Haley was Heather Nauert, the former State Department spokeswoman. She withdrew her name from consideration in February after problems arose in her background related to an undocumented nanny she had employed at her home.