President Trump 'has made a mess of foreign policy' : Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Schumer said he is worried the U.S. is closer to a war in the Middle East.

The top Democrat in the Senate said on Sunday he is worried that the U.S. strike on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has brought the U.S. closer to a war in the Middle East.

"Let's face it, this president has made a mess of foreign policy. North Korea, they're much stronger than they were when he started. In Syria, he messed up, every encounter he has with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin he loses," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC's "This Week."

"So I am really worried," he added, saying that this was why Congress needs to assert itself.

Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed Thursday in an U.S. airstrike in Iraq, carried out at President Donald Trump's direction. The Pentagon has already announced that it would deploy 3,500 troops to the region in response to rising tensions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Moving to the topic of impeachment, Schumer said that when the articles come to the Senate, the focus would be on convincing four Republican senators to vote with the Democrats.

"McConnell will not go for a fair trial. You can't have a fair trial without witnesses and documents, particularly those who were right at the scene of the charges," he said.

"I hope, pray and believe there's a decent chance that four Republicans will join us," Schumer added. "If they do we will have a fair trial."

Democratic and Republican leaders have been at an impasse over the rules governing a Senate impeachment trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she won't transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she knows what those rules will be.

Democrats have argued that emails leaked on Thursday bolster their case for having witnesses testify in the Senate.

Those emails include one from August in which White House budget official Michael Duffey told the Pentagon the freeze on aid to Ukraine was at the "clear direction of POTUS."

Schumer said that the email leak raised questions that could only be answered by calling Duffey and others to testify on the Senate floor Friday.

"These developments are a devastating blow to Leader McConnell's push without the documents and witnesses we've requested," he said. "Each revelation mounts additional pressure on the members of this chamber to seek the whole truth."

Recently two moderate Republicans have echoed calls for witnesses and some of Democrats' criticisms.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was "open to witnesses" on Tuesday in an interview with Maine Public Radio. However, she qualified that support by saying the issue should be decided after the trial has started.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said last week that she was "disturbed" by McConnell saying that he would coordinate with the White House on the Senate impeachment trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.