Former presidents, except Trump, urge Americans to be vaccinated in new PSA

Trump was not in the ads urging Americans to get vaccinated.

Every living former president, except former President Donald Trump, appeared in public service announcements urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 released Thursday.

The two ads featured former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter.

Notably, Trump did not appear in the ads, though he and former first lady Melania Trump received vaccines before leaving office.

The Ad Council, which is overseeing the project, told ABC News that the ads were shot at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January, which Trump did not attend.

In the videos, the former presidents discuss the vaccine and the things they look forward to doing after being inoculated.

"This vaccine means hope, it will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," Obama said.

Clinton expressed his excitement to go back to work, and Obama said he's excited to visit and "hug" his mother-in-law, Carter said he looks forward to going to church and seeing his grandchildren.

"What I’m really looking forward to is going to opening day in Texas Ranger stadium with a full stadium," Bush said.

The public service announcements are part of a large-scale education campaign and the Ad Council says they will appear on television and digital platforms beginning this week in time and space that has been donated.

"I'm getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible," Carter said.

"Now it’s up to you," Carter said.

ABC News' Chad Murray contributed to this report.