Progressives call another Biden-Pelosi bluff: The Note

The president made the stakes clear before the deadline was blown.

President Joe Biden made clear the stakes for Democrats just before another legislative deadline was officially blown.

Biden told lawmakers privately on Thursday that his agenda and his party's hold on the House and the Senate could all be on the line as they work toward a final deal. Publicly, just before leaving for Europe, he both announced that an "economic framework" was agreed to and implored his fellow Democrats to support it.

"The agenda that's in these bills," Biden said, "is what 81 million Americans voted for."

It was a gamble and a dare offered up by the White House -- a calculation that Democrats wouldn't risk the fallout associated with failure. But while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implored her colleagues to join her in trusting Biden, the mistrust between progressives and moderates remains strong.

Biden could not and did not guarantee that all 50 Democratic senators will support the social-spending package. He also did not explicitly ask House progressives to vote for the infrastructure package, a point key lawmakers picked up on.

Progressives again pushed back, and the House vote was shelved again, until at least next week.

An exceedingly messy period for Democrats could get uglier still. The next appeals for party unity will be taking place around the same time that two major races for governor put the Biden approach to governance to critical tests.

New York's field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates remains up in the air, but there are a few candidates poised to challenge acting Gov. Kathy Hochul, who early in her tenure said she would run for reelection.

Attorney General Letitia James is expected to announce a run in the coming days. If elected, James would make history as the first Black woman governor in the country.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is also reportedly eyeing a run. Williams' current role is widely considered a launching pad to higher office -- both James and Mayor Bill de Blasio previously held the post.

The progressive and Democratic Socialist has formed a committee to explore a gubernatorial run while he simultaneously campaigns to be reelected to his current position. De Blasio, the outgoing mayor, is also said to be considering a run.

Among the Republicans vying for a chance to helm the Empire State are Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, son of Donald Trump adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

As the race heats up, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is back in the headlines. He's now facing a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching in Albany county.

In Virginia, former President Donald Trump continues to actively loom over the last campaign weekend before Election Day. In a statement sent out Wednesday, Trump thanked his supporters in Arlington, while adding a cryptic "see you soon" to the end of the message -- alluding to a virtual appearance on the campaign trail for Republican Glenn Youngkin that was reported by the Associated Press.

Democrats are interpreting the comment as the latest example of Trump looking to utilize the gubernatorial race to keep momentum going for a possible 2024 presidential run. The Terry McAuliffe campaign even referenced the statement in a Thursday fundraising email that alluded to the threat of Republicans gaining ground with the subject line, "We are TIED and Trump is coming."

Navigating the campaign trail in Virginia -- a state currently led by Democrats and one Trump lost in November -- while in the shadow of Trump has been a tricky endeavor for Youngkin. Earlier this month, the former president called into a rally for Youngkin's campaign, but the candidate was not in attendance, citing a scheduling conflict.

During the primary, Trump did not endorse Youngkin until after he beat out three other Republicans. But if Youngkin comes out on top Tuesday, Trump is sure to claim the victory as evidence of his impact on Republicans despite Youngkin's attempts to distance himself from the former president on the campaign trail.

