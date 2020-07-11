Puerto Rico primary

Puerto Rico holds its Democratic presidential primary on July 12, with 51 delegates up for grabs. The contest was postponed twice, first from March 29 and then from April 26.

Territory significance

Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1917, and while voters in the territory vote in the primary process for the Democratic and Republican conventions, they do not vote in presidential elections.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the territory's primary with 62% of the vote over Bernie Sanders’ 38%.