Putin faces 'irreversible' reality in Ukraine invasion despite latest moves: Petraeus

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces an "irreversible" situation amid the country's land grab in Ukraine, retired Army general and former CIA chief David Petraeus said Sunday.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Ukraine have mobilized vastly better than has Russia," Petraeus told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Putin, Petraeus said, "is losing" despite "significant but desperate" moves in the now eight-month-old war. On Friday, Putin said he was annexing four regions of Ukraine -- a move denounced by Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries -- and, in late September, the Russian leader said he was calling up some 300,000 reservists, triggering protests.

In a rare acknowledgment Thursday, Putin admitted "mistakes" in how the country carried out the mobilization.

