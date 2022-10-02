Putin faces 'irreversible' reality in Ukraine invasion despite latest moves: Petraeus

The Russian president is "losing," retired Army Gen. David Petraeus said.

ByGabe Ferris
October 2, 2022, 9:57 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces an "irreversible" situation amid the country's land grab in Ukraine, retired Army general and former CIA chief David Petraeus said Sunday.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Ukraine have mobilized vastly better than has Russia," Petraeus told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Putin, Petraeus said, "is losing" despite "significant but desperate" moves in the now eight-month-old war. On Friday, Putin said he was annexing four regions of Ukraine -- a move denounced by Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries -- and, in late September, the Russian leader said he was calling up some 300,000 reservists, triggering protests.

In a rare acknowledgment Thursday, Putin admitted "mistakes" in how the country carried out the mobilization.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events