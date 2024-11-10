Ramaswamy calls for unity, defends Trump's immigration plan

"He is going to be a president for all Americans," Ramaswamy said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and ally of Donald Trump, said the president-elect would bring the country together while also defending his immigration plan for mass deportations.

Speaking to "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Ramaswamy urged Democrats to give Trump a chance in office and called on them to resist efforts to cast him as a threat to democracy.

"What you're hearing from Donald Trump is he is going to be a president for all Americans. He is a guy who, in that first term, he had crowds chanting 'lock her up' for Hillary Clinton. He didn't prosecute her. I think Donald Trump is focused on what makes people's lives better. And actually, my message to Democrats out there, even those who didn't vote for Donald Trump, is to give him a chance to actually make your life better," Ramaswamy said.

"I think it's time to turn the page on a lot of these histrionics, or Hitler comparisons," he added, before later saying that "success is unifying. Nothing's going to unite this country more than economic growth."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.