Walz, other Democratic governors, vow to fight against Trump's agenda

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered his final speech of the 2024 campaign on Friday from suburban Minneapolis, joining a chorus of fellow Democratic governors who've said over the past few days that they'd protect their states from what they call threats from Donald Trump to reproductive freedom and immigration and regulatory policy.

But the vice presidential nominee notably added that he'd work to find common ground with swaths of people who voted "for the other side" on Tuesday and that "there should be a place in our politics for everyone to be heard."

"I think sometimes we can be quick to judge people who don't agree with us, to assume that they act out of cruelty or fear or self interest. I don't think that kind of judgment is helpful right now, and I don't think it's right," he said, noting that he'd "try even harder" to keep an open mind and listen to people who don't support his policies.

"Maybe when we get a little break from this campaign that we're in, we'll be able to look at each other and see not enemies, but neighbors, and maybe we'll be able to sit down over coffee or a Diet Mountain Dew and just talk." he added.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Eagan High School in Eagan, Minn., Nov. 8, 2024. Ayrton Breckenridge/Star Tribune via AP

Walz's remarks, which capped off his whirwhind three months spent on the campaign trail as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, come as many high-profile Democratic governors already have gone on offense against Trump's coming presidency.

"As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we will protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions. As long as I am governor of Minnesota, we will welcome immigrants with gratitude for their contributions to our communities," Walz said. "As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we will stand with the rest of the world in fighting climate change and developing new clean energy solutions. As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we'll be a state that respects democracy, a place where we're proud of our civic debate and where we don't demonize people who disagree with us," he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have all come out with official stances or proposed ways to counter Trump.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also made similar statements amid changes to the balances of power within their states following Tuesday night.

Governor Gavin Newsom attends a press conference in Beijing on October 25, 2023. Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Newsom and Hochul take preventative actions

Newsom on Thursday called a special session of the state Legislature to increase funding for the California Department of Justice and other agencies in order to support their ability to "immediately" file litigation to challenge actions taken by a second Trump administration.

The special session -- which will begin Dec. 2, when the Legislature convenes -- will also focus on protecting abortion access, climate and immigration policy and civil rights.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack -- and we won't sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive," Newsom said in a statement.

In New York, Hochul on Wednesday announced a new 'Empire State Freedom Initiative,' which she said started prior to Election Day and has already begun developing plans to address any impending Trump Administration policies on reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ rights and environmental justice, among other topics.

"The safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers are my top priorities," Hochul said. "I'm committed to working with anyone on policies that make our state stronger, safer and more livable — but my administration will also be prepared to protect New Yorkers' fundamental freedoms from any potential threats."

Appearing on Thursday to announce New York's strategy with Attorney General Letitia James, Hochul also said her administration would have a strengthened relationship with AG's office, which will have new dedicated staff to address potential federal legal threats.

"We faced this challenge before, and we use the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again, because as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law, and I will not shrink from that responsibility," James said.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting in Cumming, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Healy, Moore and Murphy float possible measures against Trump policies

In Massachusetts, Healey, who as Massachusetts' attorney general during the first Trump administration filed dozens of lawsuits against it, told MSNBC on Wednesday that she expects litigation will be filed if Trump proceeds with his mass deportation proposals but that there's also "regulatory authority and executive powers and the like -- there's legislation also within our state" that could work against potential threats.

"Some realities need to be noted and that is in 2016, we had a different situation in the courts, and I am sure there may be litigation ahead, there is a lot of other ways people are going to act and need to act for the sake of their states and residents," she said.

She also said that her state police will "absolutely not" be cooperating with mass deportations, but that she would use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" residents.

"I do think it is important that we all recognize that there is going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials. I can assure you we're going to work hard to deliver," she said.

In New Jersey, Murphy told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that his team had recently held a meeting to "war game" the possibility of a second Trump administration.

He highlighted that his administration had broken with Trump's during the former president's first term on issues like "defending a woman's right to choose, advancing common-sense gun safety policies, and protecting our immigrant communities" but that he was willing to work closely with the Trump Administration on things like infrastructure and public health.

"If it's contrary to our values, we will fight to the death," Murphy said on Wednesday. "If there's an opportunity for common ground, we will seize that as fast as anybody."

Murphy also told the New Jersey Globe on Wednesday that he would "fight fiercely" if Democratic interests are being attacked, "using all available weapons: legal, bully pulpit, legislation, executive order, you name it."

In Maryland, Moore held a meeting Friday with his Cabinet, where he said they'd been "prepared for this moment" and over the past ten months have brought together agency leaders, government officials, and public servants from all parts of our state and have "run and pressure-tested countless scenarios based on policy changes that might happen in Washington."

"In February, I convened my advisers to begin scenario-planning for possible outcomes of the 2024 presidential election," Moore said, according to prepared remarks released by his office.

"Our goal has been to secure Maryland's transition under a new federal administration -- in the event of any outcome. We have worked tirelessly for months, analyzing how Donald Trump's plans might impact Maryland."

Moore said he was ready to work with the new White House but would protect the state from a reversal of things like abortion or other constitutional rights.

"We will vigorously defend the interests of all Marylanders, and we are ready to push back on this new administration where necessary," Moore said. "And over the next two and half months, we will ALSO prepare for the incoming Trump-Vance Administration, in a way that ensures we can, again, leave no one behind."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks alongside Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton about the results of the election, Nov. 7, 2024, at Illinois state government offices in Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Walz, Pritzker and Shaprio commit to protecting their state agendas

While the overall tone of his closing speech on Friday leaned inclusive, Walz didn't shy away from saying he'd "stand up" against a possible "hateful agenda" imposed by Trump.

"I know there's a lot of folks that are worried about the next four years and what they're going to look like. I'm one of them. The agenda we heard from the other side in this campaign was very different from the one we know is right for our state and our country," Walz said.

"Look, we know what's coming down the pike. We know it because they told us and we're going to have to be ready to defend the progress that we've made here in Minnesota. The other side spent a lot of time campaigning and talking about and promising that they would leave things up to the states. Well, I'm willing to take them at their word for that. But the moment they try and bring a hateful agenda in this state, I'm going to stand, ready to stand up and fight for the way we do things here." he added.

Pritzker, also said on Thursday that his state would advance an agenda to protect residents against "the possible reversion to an agenda that threatens to take us backward" on the national level.

"While I was certainly surprised by Tuesday's results. I was not unprepared, having fought through the headwinds of the first Trump administration, the General Assembly and I took proactive steps to plan for the potential of a second Trump presidency and protect our residents from the damage that it may attempt to cause," Pritzker said during a press availability on Thursday, noting that Illinois had enshrined reproductive rights into the state constitution, reaffirmed labor rights, and advanced climate policy, among other items.

"Over the years ahead, we'll do more than just protect against the possible reversion to an agenda that threatens to take us backward, we will continue to advance a positive, productive and inclusive agenda of our own, one that brings opportunity to Illinois and helps uplift the nation as a whole," he added.

"To anyone who intends to come take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans, I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior. You come for my people, you come through me." Pritzker added.

Shaprio released a statement on Thursday stating that he'd work with the incoming administration to "continue to get stuff done for Pennsylvania."

But he also made clear: "I will never back down from standing up for the freedoms I was elected to protect. I will continue to defend our democracy, defend our fundamental rights, and ensure we continue the legacy of William Penn by building a Commonwealth that is warm and welcoming for all - and where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed."

Whitmer and Moore tease paths forward amid changes in state leaders

In two of the toughest battleground states of the cycle, Michigan's Whitmer and North Carolina's Cooper spoke to their paths forward amid structural changes to power in their respective states.

Whitmer said in a thread on X that "As governor of the great state of Michigan, my job remains the same no matter who is in the White House."

She also noted the shift in the balance of power within her state. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats lost their historic trifecta after Republicans gained a majority in the state House of Representatives. This change will almost certainly stall Whitmer 's agenda in the final two years of her term.

"I am focused on getting things done that make a real difference in people's lives. With the new majority in the Michigan State House, that work will continue," she said.

In North Carolina, Cooper said in a statement that while the "presidential results weren't what we wanted" a bright spot for the state was in state races: "we beat back extremism and chose strong NC leaders," he said.

With a Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general elected and the breaking of the GOP supermajority in the state House, Cooper said they'd "leverage good bills and help stop bad ones."

"We will never stop fighting for our country, our democracy and our freedoms," he added.