Read the draft articles of impeachment on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress The House Judiciary Committee will consider the proposed articles this week.

House Democrats on Tuesday took the historic step of unveiling two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said members would consider the proposed articles later this week in what's called a committee "markup.'

A news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 10, 2019. Susan Walsh/AP

The articles begin, "Resolved, That Donald J, Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors ..."

The full House could vote on the articles as early as next week.

Read the draft articles here.