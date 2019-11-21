Read Fiona Hill's opening statement for the impeachment hearing

Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert, in her opening statement to the House impeachment hearing Thursday, warns of a "fictional narrative" That Ukraine, not Russia, was behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Interested in Impeachment Inquiry? Add Impeachment Inquiry as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Impeachment Inquiry news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Among those who have pursued that narrative: President Donald Trump and, she says, several GOP members of Congress, including some on the committee.

Read Hill's opening statement here: