Read the Roger Stone indictment

President Donald Trump's longtime friend and veteran political operative Roger Stone has been indicted on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Stone was arrested and is expected in court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, later Friday.

The indictment below was filed on Thursday.

Stone Indictment 012419 by on Scribd