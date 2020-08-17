How to register to vote in North Carolina What you need to know to register to vote in North Carolina for Election Day.

NORTH CAROLINA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at early voting locations

To register to vote in the State of North Carolina, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen

Live in the county of his/her registration, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election. 16- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole or post-release supervision. Once an individual has completed a felony sentence or been pardoned, he/she is eligible to register and vote.

How to register to vote in North Carolina

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Same-day voter registration is available at early voting locations.

Click here for more information on voter registration in North Carolina.

Early voting is available in North Carolina from Oct. 15 through Election Day. Find more information on early voting here and find early voting locations here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.