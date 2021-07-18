Reinstating mask mandate in LA 'not punishment, but prevention': Solis

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis said Sunday that restoring the mask mandate there is "not punishment, but prevention" as the county responds to the alarming spike in cases of the highly transmissible delta variant.

"We're up to almost 1,900 cases and over 460 individuals that are now in our ICU unit. This is very disturbing," Solis told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "As responsible elected officials, we have to do something, and in this case, the county has the ability to do that through our health order, through our health officer."

The county announced Thursday that it would reinstate the mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Saturday nearly a month after California Gov. Gavin Newsom waived many of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

With roughly 52% of Los Angeles County residents vaccinated, those who are overwhelmingly impacted by this latest wave of cases is the county's unvaccinated population.

