Delta variant surge among the unvaccinated is 'deeply concerning': Dr. Vivek Murthy

Local officials have the right to reimplement mitigation strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the delta variant, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

"Unfortunately we're seeing rises, particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now," Murthy told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"In areas where there are low numbers of vaccinated people, where cases are rising, it's very reasonable for counties to take more mitigation measures, like the mask rules coming out of L.A.," he continued. "And I anticipate that will happen in other parts of the country -- and that's not contradictory to the guidances of CDC officials."

Los Angeles County reinstated an indoor mask mandate in all public places for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status and at least 10 additional counties in California, including the city of Berkeley, have fully reinstated mask mandates or highly recommended all residents wear masks indoors again.

Approximately 97% of new cases in the U.S. are among the unvaccinated and at least 58% of those cases were directly linked to the delta variant. At the end of May, the variant was estimated to account for just over 3% of new cases.

