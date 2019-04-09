Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is the latest to launch a run for the White House.

"It's official," Swalwell said in a video clip that "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert tweeted Monday night. "Boy did it feel good to say that."

(Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE) Congressman Eric Swalwell speaks during an event at the Iowa City Public Library, Feb.18, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.

The 38-year-old is a vocal advocate on stopping gun violence. On Tuesday, Swalwell and a group of students and families with ties to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will host a Town Hall to End Gun Violence in Coral Springs, Florida.

“We are doing a town hall in Parkland,” he told “The Atlantic” last week. “And I do believe that gun safety has to be a top 2020 issue.”

Swalwell was originally born in Sac City, Iowa but grew up in the East Bay area of California. He graduated from University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland in 2003 and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore in 2006. He then went on to serve as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in California for seven years.

In 2012, he was elected to represent the 15th Congressional District. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is chairman of the Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Subcommittee.

In 2015, he founded "Future Forum", a group of 50 young House Democratic Members who are focused on addressing issues and giving opportunities for millennial Americans.

Swalwell has already made visits to the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.