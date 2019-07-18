Rep. Ilhan Omar returns home to cheers, vows to be a 'nightmare' for Trump

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was greeted at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport by more than a hundred supporters -- constituents, organizers and well-wishers, carrying homemade "stand with Ilhan" signs welcoming her back to Minneapolis after a week of racist attacks from President Donald Trump, who told four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back " to where they came from, and supporters at a campaign rally, who chanted "send her back" on Wednesday night.

"It sure feels good to be home!" she said to cheers, ahead of a Medicare-for-All town hall event with progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Omar was defiant, criticizing Trump’s "fascist" policies, and promised to continue standing up for her beliefs, pointing to her Medicare-for-All town hall this evening.

"Everybody is talking about that he is threatened because we criticize him," she said. "But the reality is that he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes their dignity and humanity."

"His nightmare is seeing a Somali immigrant refugee rise to Congress," she continued. "His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress home to Minnesota."

"We are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president, because his policies are a nightmare to us," she said.

"We are not deterred, we are not frightened, we are ready," she said. "We are in the ring, we are in the people’s house ... we are going to continue fighting until we have the America we all deserve."

Omar returned home a day after Trump reveled in his feud with the four freshman members, telling the crowd in Greenville, North Carolina, "I said I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say, that's why I say, hey, if they don't like it let them leave. Leave, let them leave."

Three of the women were born in the U.S., and Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee when she was a child, has been living in the country since she was 12 years old and is a U.S. citizen. In the 2018 midterm elections, all four women won the popular vote to claim their seats in Congress.

Trump zeroed in on Somali-born Omar during the rally, eliciting scattered "send her back" chants from the audience of supporters.

The cheers grew louder as Trump continued: "And obviously and importantly, Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds."

At the airport in Minneapolis, in the congressional district Omar represents in the U.S. House of Representatives, there was a noticeable police presence at the demonstration, as well as a few critics.

One elderly white couple, clearly angered by the rally awaiting Omar, made a show of repeatedly pushing through supporters to check the arrivals screen.

Omar, who was part of the historic wave of women elected to Congress in 2018, overwhelmingly defeated GOP candidate Jennifer Zielinski in the general election for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District seat.

The now freshman congresswoman carried the strongly Democratic district, which sits in the lower eastern region of the state and includes the entire city of Minneapolis, by more than 56 percentage points. In 2016, 73% of voters in the district swung in favor of Hillary Clinton over Trump. Former President Barack Obama also heavily won the district in both 2008 and 2012.

Omar represents a district with a 16% foreign-born population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community, with about 52,333 Minnesotans reporting Somali ancestry in 2017, and comprising of the second-largest foreign born group in the state. Within the 5th Congressional District, 8% of people report sub-Saharan ancestry, according the Census Bureau.

She is the first Somali American in the U.S. House and the first black woman from Minnesota to represent the state in the lower chamber, succeeding former congressman Keith Ellison, who vacated his seat to run for attorney general. Ellison was the first Muslim American elected to Congress and Omar is now one of two Muslim women currently serving in Congress.

Kendall Karson contributed to this report.