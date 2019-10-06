'You really think he was serious?': Rep. Jim Jordan on Trump's comments on China

When asked if he thinks President Donald Trump's recent statements encouraging China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son were appropriate, Rep. Jim Jordan argued that the president wasn't serious.

"You really think he was serious about thinking that China is going to investigate the Biden family?" Jordan asked on ABC's "This Week," in response to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos' question.

"I think Senator Rubio said it a couple days ago, he's getting the press all spun up about this," he added.

Jordan also touched on former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker's testimony on the whistleblower complaint before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees behind closed doors Thursday.

"We heard from the ambassador for hours this Thursday and the ambassador told us there was no quid pro quo, there was no linkage between any type of any security assistance money and any type of investigation," Jordan said. "The ambassador was clear."

Jordan went on to ask on "This Week" why House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has not released the full transcript of Volker's testimony, which he has been calling for since Thursday.

The facts we learned today from Ambassador Volker undercut the salacious narrative that @RepAdamSchiff is using to sell his impeachment ambitions.



We hope the American people get to read the transcript of today’s testimony and see the truth. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 4, 2019

