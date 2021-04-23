Rep. Karen Bass, Sen. Rick Scott & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday On 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos'

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 25, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Karen Bass

(D) California

Sen. Rick Scott

(R) Florida

National Republican Senate Committee Chair

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Advisor

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(D) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Sara Fagen

Republican Strategist

ABC News Contributor

Heidi Heitkamp

(D) Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Angela Rye

Host, "On 1 with Angela Rye"

Former Executive Director, Congressional Black Caucus

CEO, Impact Strategies

