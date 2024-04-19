This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Rep. Mike McCaul, Rep. Ro Khanna and Retired Justice Stephen Breyer Sunday On ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





REP. MIKE MCCAUL, REP. RO KHANNA, AND RETIRED JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Rep. Mike McCaul

Foreign Affairs Committee Chair

(R) Texas

Exclusive

Rep. Ro Khanna

(D) California

Exclusive

Stephen Breyer

Retired Supreme Court Justice

Author, "Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism"

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

Plus, White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks kicks off ABC News' week-long series for Earth Week, "The Power of Us" with a report on efforts to mobilize environmentally conscious voters in battleground Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 election.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.