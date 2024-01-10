Republicans in Congress want answers from Pentagon about Austin's hospitalization

Sen. Wicker wrote he is troubled by the "breakdown in communications."

Congressional Republicans are calling on top Defense Department officials to provide answers about who knew what and when about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization for complications resulting from a prostate cancer treatment.

"We are deeply troubled by the apparent breakdown in communications between your office and the rest of the Department of Defense, the White House, and Congress over the past two weeks," Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican in the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in a letter to Austin sent Wednesday.

"Further, the apparent failure to even notify your lawful successor in this case is a massive failure of judgment and negligence," Wicker wrote in a letter signed by all the Republicans on the committee.

"It is an intolerable breach of trust with the American people at a dangerous moment for U.S. national security," wrote Wicker.

Wicker labeled Austin's initial public statement from last week as "wholly insufficient" and requested that all Defense Department officials who were involved in the notification process be prepared to respond to his committee by Jan. 19 and answer a wide range of questions related to the timing and notifications of Austin's hospitalization and who made the decisions not to notify the White House and other senior Pentagon leaders.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

"In particular, the administration needs to provide answers on how it complied with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA)," he added. "The FVRA is an extension of the inviolable Constitutional principle that the American people have the final say, through the Senate's consent, over who fills our nation's most important executive roles."

On Tuesday, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., announced that he was also requesting answers from the Defense Department about the lack of transparency about Austin's hospitalization.

Rogers wrote three letters to Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Austin's chief of staff Kelly Magsamen requesting information regarding the events surrounding Austin's hospitalization.

"It is unacceptable that neither the Department of Defense ('Department'), the White House, nor the Congress were accurately informed of your position or capacity," Rogers wrote in the letters. "With wars in Ukraine and Israel, the idea that the White House and even your own Deputy did not understand the nature of your condition is patently unacceptable."

The White House and President Joe Biden did not learn until Tuesday that Austin had prostate cancer and that complications from a surgical procedure to treat it had resulted in his ongoing hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"Nobody at the White House knew that Secretary Austin had prostate cancer until this morning and the President was informed immediately after we were," John Kirby, the coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council told reporters Tuesday.

"It is not optimal ... for a situation like this to go as long as it did, without the commander in chief knowing about it, or the National Security Adviser knowing about, or frankly, other leaders that at the Department of Defense," said Kirby. "That's not the way this is supposed to happen."

The Pentagon has launched a 30-day review of the circumstances behind the delayed notifications of Austin's hospitalization and has put in place immediate changes to ensure that top Pentagon and White House leaders are notified promptly whenever the defense secretary's authorities are transferred to the deputy secretary.

The White House has also ordered an administration-wide review of current policies for similar notifications at other federal agencies.