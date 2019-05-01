Trump's Fed pick faces headwinds from within GOP

The president’s desire to install ally Stephen Moore on the Federal Reserve board seems increasingly imperiled as several Republican senators have come forward to raise concerns about the potential nomination.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was the first to say Monday that she is “not really enthused about” the nomination, before going further Tuesday to say she would be “very unlikely” to support it.

Asked if she thought he could be confirmed, Ernst said: "I don't think so."

But in perhaps the greatest warning sign for the nomination’s viability, one of the president’s top allies on the Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Moore's nomination "very problematic.”

Moore’s likely nomination has come into question as some of his past writings and statements about women have drawn controversy. In one September 2000 column, Moore described college as a place for men "to chase skirts" and questioned why women would wear "tight skirts" to parties if they were so "offended by drunken, lustful frat boys."

In addition to Ernst, three other Republican women in the Senate raised questions about a Moore nomination.

“Obviously some of his past writings are of concern,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said. “Certainly it appears that he has a lot of personal financial issues and well as troubling writings about women and our role in society, in sports, and also how he views the Federal Reserve.”

“I’ve known him for a long time. If he’s nominated, then I’ll visit with him. Of course, his comments are not good, and you can guarantee - be guaranteed absolutely without fail - if I visit with him, that will be a topic of discussion,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, also said there are "concerns” with the nomination but said she would do her homework before making her own judgment.

The nomination would require a simple majority to be approved, but with Moore unlikely to garner any Democratic votes, four Republican defections would be enough to sink the nomination.

Moore said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that he was "apologetic" for the content of some of his old "humor columns" but that he had no memory of some of his controversial past writings.

"Frankly, I didn't even remember writing some of these they were so long ago...They were humor columns but some of them weren't funny so I am apologetic, I’m embarrassed by some of those things I wrote," Moore told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week." "But I do think we should get back to the issue of whether I'm qualified to be on the Federal Reserve Board, whether I have the, you know, economic expertise.”

But it’s not just Moore’s past comments that are raising eyebrows. He drew fresh scrutiny on Tuesday in an interview on CNBC when he identified the decline in male earnings as the biggest problem facing the US economy in the last quarter century.

"The biggest problem I see in the economy over the last 25 years is what has happened to male earnings -- for black males and white males as well. They've been declining and that is, I think, a big problem," Moore said during an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box."

He continued: "Look I want everybody's wages to rise, of course, but you know, people are talking about women's earnings -- they've risen. The problem, actually, has been the steady decline in male earnings, and I think we should pay attention to that because I think that has very negative consequences for the economy and for society."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday about whether the White House continues to stand behind the president’s pick, but the White House said on Monday that they continue to stand behind Moore.

“We’re still behind him and we’re going through the process of vetting and we’ll see what happens and then hopefully it will go up to Senate banking committee, no change in our position,” Kudlow told reporters.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said separately that Moore’s past comments remained under review by the White House.

President Trump first announced his intention to nominate Moore to serve on the Fed Board on March 22.

Moore previously served as an economic adviser to the president’s 2016 presidential campaign and is currently a visiting fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project for Economic Growth.

