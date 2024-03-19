Results: March 19 states voting for 2024 presidential nominees

Five more states are voting on Tuesday for the 2024 presidential nominees, which is set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Though Biden and Trump have already clinched the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, the rest of the primary race goes on.

Tuesday's contests are in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

On the Republican side, 350 delegates are up for grabs and on the Democratic side, 603 delegates are on the table.