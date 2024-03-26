RFK Jr. names lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate

The independent candidate announced his choice at an event in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

Kennedy spoke glowingly about Shanahan on stage during his announcement event in Oakland, California, citing, among other attributes, her passion for health care.

He also said choosing a young running mate was crucial. Shanahan, a lawyer and tech entrepreneur in the Bay Area, is 38.

The announcement follows a selection process in which he vetted an eclectic group of high-profile people, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura and television host Mike Rowe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.