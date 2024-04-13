This is a shift from his prior stance of keeping the door open.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he has ruled out libertarian run for president

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ruled out a run as a libertarian candidate to assist in his efforts to get on the ballots in all 50 states -- a marked change from his prior posture, where he kept the door open.

"We're not gonna have any problems getting on the ballot ourselves so we won't be running libertarian," he told ABC News

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

