Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign before New Hampshire primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign after failing to overtake rival Donald Trump in polling or in the early vote.

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Sunday with less than 48 hours until voting in New Hampshire's primary, the second state in the nominating race.

"We don't have a clear path to victory," DeSantis said in the video, which he said was filmed in Florida.

He then endorsed Trump, a primary opponent whom he has increasingly criticized on the trail.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. ... While I've had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear," DeSantis said. "I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge."

Trump now faces only one remaining notable challenger for the GOP nomination: his former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

According to polls, Haley has her best chance at beating Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

